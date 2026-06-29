West Bogia Road Collapse Repairs Are Complete (Well, Almost)

West Bogia Road repairs are now complete — except for striping.

Crews paved the roadway last Thursday and Friday, and they will soon return for the striping.

On May 31, an estimated six inches of rain fell in a three-hour window near McDavid. While Highway 29 at West Bogia Road was under several feet of water, the roadway completely washed away and collapsed at a culvert intersection.

For more photos of the damage and initial repair work, click here.

The Florida Department of Transportation quickly stepped in to handle the emergency repairs to the county road, replacing the failed 78-inch culvert pipe and rebuilding the crossing with solid concrete headwalls and new base materials.

By mid-June, the road was reopened after most of the repairs were made, but the road could not be paved right way due to daily rainfall.

The emergency repair was made at an estimated cost of $150,000.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.