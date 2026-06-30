Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Beulah Road Monday Afternoon

June 30, 2026

Traffic was blocked on Beulah Road Monday after a tractor-trailer overturned.

It happened just after noon when the tractor-trailer, driven by a 71-year-old Pensacola man, traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, collided with a utility pole, and overturned onto its right side. There were no other vehicles involved.

Beulah Road was completely blocked by the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 