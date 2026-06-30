Grady Rebecca ‘Becky’ Hassebrock

Mrs. Grady Rebecca “Becky” Hassebrock, age 80 of Molino Florida, passed away on June 23, 2026. Becky was a native of Waynesboro, Mississippi but lived most of her life in Molino. Becky was a beloved mother, grandmother (maw-maw) and great grandmother. She loved to travel back to her hometown for family gatherings and spending time with her siblings and parents. She also loved being outdoors and working in her yard. Above all she loved being around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years in 1995, Albert Eugene “Gene” Hassebrock, her parents Grady and Euna Lois Malone, brother Justin Malone and sister-in-law Patricia Malone.

Becky is survived by her daughter Connie (Tommy) Mayhair, son Terry Hassebrock, 5 grandchildren, Phillip Mayhair, Gene Hassebrock, Cole Hassebrock, Katelyn Hassebrock and Valerie Hassebrock and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2026, from noon until 1 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North in Cantonment Florida. Services will be at 1 p.m. followed by a procession to Highland Baptist Church in Molino for graveside services.

Pallbearers will be John Hassebrock, Caleb Hassebrock, Micheal Taylor, Judson Taylor, Garrett Malone and Hunter Poston. Honorary pallbearers are Bennie Hassebrock and Noah McCann.