Patricia Jeanette Hutto

July 22, 2026

Patricia Jeanette Hutto, age 71, born in Century, FL and a resident of Bay Minette, AL died Saturday, July 18, 2026 at Diversicare in Foley. She was a retired probate clerk for the Baldwin County Probate Office.

She is survived by her aunt, Mary Martin of Seminole, AL; her cousin, Randy (Mary Margaret) Martin of Seminole, AL and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Beckie White Hutto; a brother, Paul Harice Hutto and a sister, Veronica Salazar.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Norris Funeral Home with Reverend Dalton Stuart and Dr. Henry Cox officiating. Burial will be at Pineview Cemetery at a later time.

The family will receive Friday, July 24, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service at Norris Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to North Baldwin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 190, Bay Minette, AL 36507.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 