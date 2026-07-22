Pensacola Police Arrest Final Suspect In July 5 Downtown Shooting That Killed One, Injured Six

The Pensacola Police Department has made its final arrest in connection with a July 5 downtown shooting that claimed one life and injured six others.

PPD said early Wednesday afternoon that 17-year-old Marley Foster has been charged with possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent and firing a weapon in public.

A round from Foster’s weapon did strike one individual, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim declined to press charges.

“This investigation is coming to a close, and we do not anticipate any further charges being filed,” Mike Wood, PPD spokesman, said.

The suspected gunman who fired the fatal shot in a Fourth of July weekend mass shooting in downtown Pensacola died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 16 as law enforcement officers attempted to serve a warrant.

Police said they were attempting to serve a manslaughter warrant on 20-year-old Trevon Bradley for the shooting death of Philip Deon Monte Shepard Jr.

U.S. Marshals knocked on the door of a local apartment and announced they had a warrant for Bradley. A female and a child who were inside the apartment were allowed to exit safely, leaving Bradley alone inside. Law enforcement ordered Bradley to come out and surrender, but he refused to comply. Shortly after, gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence.

Officers deployed a remote-controlled camera into the apartment, where they discovered that Bradley had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Pensacola Police noted the investigation into the case is ongoing.

The tragic update follows a complex investigation into the July 5 melee that left Shepard dead and six others injured.

Prior to July 17’s events, police made two other adult arrests in connection with the gunfire. Nicholas Safford, 26, of Daphne, Alabama, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Surveillance video from the scene captured Safford running toward Shepard multiple times and arguing with him before firing a weapon in Shepard’s direction. Ten shell casings recovered at the scene were linked to Safford’s gun. While Safford is accused of firing toward the victims, autopsy results indicated the fatal shot that killed Shepard came from a different angle.

Lillian Meyers, 25, was also arrested in connection with the incident. Surveillance footage showed Meyers taking the handgun from Safford while he was being treated for injuries after the shooting. Meyers later turned the 9mm handgun over to officers at her apartment and was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Authorities previously arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, Kanye Walker, who is accused of handling the firearm that escalated the confrontation. Surveillance video allegedly showed Walker handing the handgun to Safford during the argument. Walker has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom previously stated that at least three firearms were discharged during the mass shooting. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to piece together the events of the incident.

Pictured: Safford and Meyers.