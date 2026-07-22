Wet Wednesday, Thanks To Tropical Storm Bertha

Local heavy rainfall is possible on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Bertha.

For the latest on Tropical Storm Bertha, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers likely before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 88. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.