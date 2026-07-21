Two Escambia County Tax Preparers Plead Guilty In Fraudulent Tax Return Scheme

Two Escambia County tax preparers have pleaded guilty to federal charges for an alleged fraudulent tax return scheme.

D’ontrinique K. Johnson, formerly known as D’ontrinique K. Wilkerson, 30, and Tequilla D. Nairn, formerly known as Tequilla D. Robinson, 37, both of Pensacola, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to aid or assist in preparation of false tax returns and to stealing government money and filing false tax returns and three counts of filing a false tax return. Nairn additionally pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of wire fraud.

Court documents reflect that Johnson worked as a tax preparer for Nairn, who owned and operated First Premium Solutions, a tax return preparation business in Escambia County. Between 2021 and 2023, Nairn and Johnson conspired to routinely prepare fraudulent federal income tax returns for their clients as well as fraudulent personal returns, collectively preventing the payment of more than $192,000 in federal taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service. Nairn and Johnson knew the returns they prepared contained materially false items, such as fraudulent credits or business information, which were never provided to them by their clients. In 2020 and 2021, Nairn also fraudulently filed for and obtained unemployment insurance benefits from both Florida and Virginia by falsely claiming she was not working due to the COVID pandemic and had not applied for benefits from other states, all while working as a tax preparer and not reporting the additional benefits on her tax returns.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for July 28, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. and Nairn’s sentencing is scheduled for October 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Pensacola before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II. If convicted, Johnson and Nairn face up to five years imprisonment for the conspiracy count and up to three years imprisonment for each filing a false tax return count. Nairn additionally faces a mandatory consecutive two years imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft count and up to 20 years imprisonment for the wire fraud count.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation and the FBI.