Cantonment Man Charged After I-10 Motorcycle Chase

A Cantonment man was arrested after allegedly leading state law enforcement on a motorcycle pursuit along Interstate 10 in Escambia County.

Blake Dylan Rasmussen, 23, is facing a felony charge of fleeing or eluding police, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

According to an arrest report, an officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was traveling westbound on I-100 near the Nine Mile Road exit when a red motorcycle passed on the right. The rider, later identified as Rasmussen, cut off the officer, nearly striking the cruiser’s front corner and the rear passenger side of a nearby vehicle.

The motorcycle was observed swerving across both lanes, causing sparks to fly from underneath the bike. When the officer activated emergency lights and sirens, Rasmussen allegedly refused to pull over, continuing for roughly a mile as the officer attempted to catch up.

The pursuit came to an end at mile marker 3 when Rasmussen attempted to execute a U-turn in the grassy median. The motorcycle tipped over and became stuck in the grass, allowing the officer to detain him.

Following the stop, the Florida Highway Patrol performed a breath alcohol test, which registered samples of 0.127 and 0.119, both of which are over the legal limit.

Rasmussen was released from jail on a $3,500 bond.