Several Escambia County Voting Precincts Have Moved

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender has announced several polling place location changes for the 2026 elections.

Polling Location Changes For 2026

Voters in the following precincts will be mailed a notice of Permanent Polling Location Change and a new Voter Information Card for the following locations:

Precinct 5 ( Former Location – Wilde Lake Church) : New Location – Klondike Church of Pensacola, 7201 Klondike Rd, Pensacola

: New Location – Klondike Church of Pensacola, 7201 Klondike Rd, Pensacola Precinct 49 (Former Location – Grace Lutheran/CareerSource Escarosa): New Location – Asbury Place, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

New Location – Asbury Place, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola Precinct 77 (Former Location – Pensacola State College, Warrington): New Location – Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 South Old Corry Field Rd, Pensacola

New Location – Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 South Old Corry Field Rd, Pensacola Precinct 98 (Former Location – St. John Divine Baptist Church): New Location – Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Dr, Pensacola

New Location – Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Dr, Pensacola Precinct 101 (Former Location – Plainview Baptist Church): New Location – Hadji Temple, 800 West Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola

Hadji Temple, 800 West Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola Precinct 106 (Former Location – Grace Lutheran/CareerSource Escarosa): New Location – Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 7979 North 9th Ave, Pensacola

Temporary Changes for 2026

Voters will be mailed a notice of Temporary Polling Location Change at least 14 days before each election for the following locations:

Precinct 14 (Permanent Location – Fricker Resource Center): Temporary Location – Pensacola Main Library, 239 North Spring St, Pensacola

Temporary Location – Pensacola Main Library, 239 North Spring St, Pensacola Precinct 70 (Permanent Location – Burgess Road Baptist Church): Temporary Location – The Gathering Place at Pensacola Christian College, 115 St. John St, Pensacola

Changes from 2025 Special Election

A reminder that the following precincts were permanently changed during the 2025 Special Election:

Precinct 22 (Former Location – Century Town Hall): New Location – Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 North Century Blvd, Century

New Location – Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 North Century Blvd, Century Precinct 24 (Former Location – Warrington Church): New Location – St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Ave, Pensacola

Returning to Precinct

After being at the Pensacola Main Library for the 2024 and 2025 Elections, Precinct 31 is returning to its permanent location at Christ Church.