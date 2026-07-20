Couple Charged With Felony Aggravated Child Abuse For Alleged Physical Abuse, Severe Neglect Of Young Girl

Several felony charges against a local couple following allegations of physical abuse, confinement, and food deprivation involving their elementary-school-aged daughter.

Justin Patrick Redd, 33, and his wife, Brittney Michelle Redd, 28, have both been charged with identical offenses, including felony aggravated child abuse (domestic violence), felony neglect of a child with great bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of a parent failing to require school attendance. At the time of their arrests, both suspects provided residential addresses located in Jay though the offenses are documented by law enforcement as occurring within Escambia County. Detention records indicate that both individuals remain in the county jail on Monday morning with bond set at $201,000 each.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, the allegations involve a single elementary-school-aged child who lived in the home. Court records clarified that Justin Patrick Redd is the child’s biological father, while Brittney Michelle Redd is her stepmother.

Medical Evaluation and Chronological History of Physical Decline

Sheriff’s investigators compiled extensive medical records from multiple Northwest Florida healthcare facilities, establishing a documented timeline of physical decline and weight fluctuations while under the suspects’ care, contrasted with immediate recoveries under hospital supervision:

Initial Baseline Weight : Prior to the father obtaining full custody, records show the child had a stable medical baseline. On December 11, 2022, she was evaluated at HCA Florida West Hospital for an ankle injury and weighed 60.62 pounds. On January 27, 2023, clinic documentation records her weight at 63.1 pounds.

: Prior to the father obtaining full custody, records show the child had a stable medical baseline. On December 11, 2022, she was evaluated at HCA Florida West Hospital for an ankle injury and weighed 60.62 pounds. On January 27, 2023, clinic documentation records her weight at 63.1 pounds. Custody and Early Deterioration (Late 2023): Law enforcement notes indicate Justin Redd obtained physical custody in May 2023 and official court custody in December 2023. In October 2023, hospital staff treated the child for vomiting, headaches, and constipation, recording her weight at 65.03 pounds. By December 2023, medical charts show her weight had begun to slip to 64.59 pounds.

Law enforcement notes indicate Justin Redd obtained physical custody in May 2023 and official court custody in December 2023. In October 2023, hospital staff treated the child for vomiting, headaches, and constipation, recording her weight at 65.03 pounds. By December 2023, medical charts show her weight had begun to slip to 64.59 pounds. Rapid Deterioration and Self-Harm (Summer 2024): Medical records show that on June 29, 2024, the child was admitted to Baptist Hospital after she stopped eating, was scratching her skin until it bled, and suffered from severe skin conditions, with her weight recorded at 53.60 pounds. Hospital staff admitted her for inpatient treatment; records show that in four days under direct medical supervision, she gained 8.79 pounds, discharging at 62.39 pounds.

Medical records show that on June 29, 2024, the child was admitted to Baptist Hospital after she stopped eating, was scratching her skin until it bled, and suffered from severe skin conditions, with her weight recorded at 53.60 pounds. Hospital staff admitted her for inpatient treatment; records show that in four days under direct medical supervision, she gained 8.79 pounds, discharging at 62.39 pounds. The Push for a Feeding Tube: By late August 2024, clinical tracking shows her weight collapsed again to 50.21 pounds. On August 21, 2024, she was taken to Community Health Northwest Florida to discuss surgical placement of a gastric feeding tube. That same day, she was admitted to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for inpatient psychiatric care, where records show that while removed from the household environment, she gained 8.16 pounds in 13 days under hospital care, discharging at 58.86 pounds.

By late August 2024, clinical tracking shows her weight collapsed again to 50.21 pounds. On August 21, 2024, she was taken to Community Health Northwest Florida to discuss surgical placement of a gastric feeding tube. That same day, she was admitted to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for inpatient psychiatric care, where records show that while removed from the household environment, she gained 8.16 pounds in 13 days under hospital care, discharging at 58.86 pounds. Failure to Thrive and Final Collapse (Fall/Winter 2024): In late September 2024, she was evaluated at HCA Florida West Hospital specifically for “failure to thrive”. On October 4, 2024, she was seen for a check-up regarding the pending feeding tube surgery. By December 26, 2024, her weight had plummeted to 47 pounds during a clinic visit where medical staff noted she was urinating blood.

In late September 2024, she was evaluated at HCA Florida West Hospital specifically for “failure to thrive”. On October 4, 2024, she was seen for a check-up regarding the pending feeding tube surgery. By December 26, 2024, her weight had plummeted to 47 pounds during a clinic visit where medical staff noted she was urinating blood. Emergency Transfer for Kidney Failure: On December 27, 2024, she was admitted to HCA Florida West Hospital weighing 45.19 pounds. Doctors diagnosed her with hematuria, nausea, vomiting, a kidney stone, and thyrotoxicosis. Because of her critical state, hospital personnel immediately transferred her to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for intensive care.

Upon admission to Shands Hospital, the child’s severe physical state was documented by medical personnel:

Severe Cachexia and Atrophy: Hospital records describe the child as extremely malnourished, presenting with temporal wasting, prominent cheekbones, and noticeable muscle atrophy of both her upper and lower extremities.

Hospital records describe the child as extremely malnourished, presenting with temporal wasting, prominent cheekbones, and noticeable muscle atrophy of both her upper and lower extremities. Systemic Dermatological Damage: Medical exams documented that her entire body was covered in thick, white, scaly, and patchy skin, which was later clinically linked directly to the profound level of malnutrition she experienced. She also had dry, chapped lips.

Medical exams documented that her entire body was covered in thick, white, scaly, and patchy skin, which was later clinically linked directly to the profound level of malnutrition she experienced. She also had dry, chapped lips. Physical Trauma and Abrasions: The physical exam documented multiple abrasions and bruises over her bilateral anterior lateral bony prominences of the pelvis, knees, and tailbone, which investigators noted were consistent with reports of sleeping on a hard floor without blankets or bedding.

The physical exam documented multiple abrasions and bruises over her bilateral anterior lateral bony prominences of the pelvis, knees, and tailbone, which investigators noted were consistent with reports of sleeping on a hard floor without blankets or bedding. Rapid Weight Recovery Under Hospital Care: Highlighting that her physical state was tied to external food deprivation rather than an organic medical condition, hospital records show the child’s weight rapidly improved as soon as she was removed from her father and stepmother’s care. During her 14-day stay at Shands Hospital, she met 100% of her daily caloric needs and gained 19 pounds, rising from 47 pounds at admission to 66 pounds at discharge.

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Confinement and Daily Conditions

During interviews with medical staff, social workers, and forensic investigators, the child described her living conditions within the home. She stated she was restricted to a diet consisting of one to two bowls of oatmeal per day, which her father spoon-fed to her, and that on limited occasions, she was given cold canned kidney beans.

The victim reported to investigators that she was locked inside her bedroom for extended periods by a golden metal lock installed on the exterior of her door. Because she was denied regular access to the bathroom, she experienced frequent toileting accidents. She stated to forensic interviewers that following these accidents, she was placed in hot or cold showers and instructed to “shake off like a dog” because she was told they had lost her towel.

Investigators noted that the child’s bedroom dresser had been turned around to face the wall to block her access to clothing, and she was forced to wear a pull-up diaper. The room was monitored by security cameras, and the child stated she was ordered by her parents to stand for long periods and was forbidden from sitting or touching the furniture. She also disclosed to interviewers that she was excluded from celebrating holidays, including Halloween, Christmas, and her birthday.

Digital Search and Facebook Evidence

As part of the multi-month investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office utilized digital forensics to examine online activity surrounding the household. Investigative files show that a formal preservation request was initially sent to Meta Platforms, Inc. for Brittney Redd’s Facebook account.

On May 14, 2025, an investigator secured a formal search warrant for the account, which was reviewed and signed by Honorable Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz. On May 20, 2025, a search warrant return and a Non-Disclosure Order signed by Judge Frydrychowicz were processed through the Clerk of Court and served to Meta Platforms, Inc. According to the final narrative, the data downloaded from the Meta return did not yield items of direct evidentiary value, but the digital records were compiled onto a USB drive and submitted into the agency’s official evidence repository.

Separate from the official platform return, family members provided investigators with screenshots of past public Facebook activity from the account. Witnesses stated that a photo of the child in soiled underwear had previously been posted to the page in what they believed was an attempt to shame her. Another family witness noted utilizing a separate profile to monitor the child’s condition online, observing a photograph dated November 7, 2024, in which the child appeared noticeably thin. These screenshots were successfully uploaded to the Sheriff’s Office tracking system.

School History and Discrepancies in Suspect Statements

School district records obtained via subpoena by the State Attorney’s Office showed the child was enrolled in an elementary school on January 8, 2024, but was withdrawn by her father on May 10, 2024. Investigators found she was not re-enrolled in any online curriculum or formal education program during the subsequent months.

When interviewed by Sheriff’s Office investigators, Justin and Brittney Redd denied the allegations of abuse, attributing the child’s weight loss and behavior to psychiatric issues, auditory hallucinations, and a self-imposed calorie obsession linked to past trauma. Justin Redd claimed to deputies that medical staff at Baptist Hospital had previously advised them the child was a danger to herself and others.

However, investigators reviewed medical and counseling files from Lakeview Center and Baptist Hospital, stating they did not contain records labeling the child a danger to others or validating a self-imposed calorie obsession. The documentation revealed the parents had missed 14 scheduled medical appointments.

Current Status

Following her medical discharge on January 10, 2025, child welfare files indicate the child was placed in the care of her maternal grandfather.

By March 2025, reports from investigators indicated the child had reached a weight of 80 pounds, and her laboratory blood work had returned to normal parameters. Records state she was enrolled in a physical third-grade classroom, where her teacher described her as sweet and shy, noting she exhibited regular eating habits, normal peer interactions, and no behavioral or restroom issues. School is currently out for the summer, and the legal proceedings against Justin Patrick Redd and Brittney Michelle Redd remain active.