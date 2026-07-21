New I-10 Exit At Beulah Road, Hwy 29 Improvements, Other Projects For Escambia County

Hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects have been funded in the state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

All total, Sen. Don Gaetz said Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties were approved for $370 million in state funds for 86 projects.

Gaetz said, “If we are going to serve our current population, grow, create jobs, attract industry and expand our military missions, building out our transportation infrastructure is job one. I’m grateful for the $370 million secured for this year’s projects and I’m committed to finding the billion dollars we need to complete our five-year work plan and meet our transportation priorities.”

North Escambia Transportation Projects

Some of the key projects for the North Escambia area include:

A new interchange on I-10 at Beulah Road (concept drawing above), along with widening 3.1 miles of I-10 to six lanes and extending Beulah Road.

Intersection improvements at Highway 29 and Highway 196 with safety improvements.

Resurface North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) from Tedder Road to East Highway 4 in Century.

Install two pedestrian crossings on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century.

Widen all approaches at Beulah Road and Frank Reeder Road, including new turn lanes while extending the northbound right-turn lane on Beulah Road and adding a westbound right-turn lane on Frank Reeder Road.

Replace the I-10 bridge over Pine Forest Road with an extended layout configured to support an upcoming three-lane road system.

Escambia County Transportation Projects (FY 2027-2031)