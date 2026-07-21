New I-10 Exit At Beulah Road, Hwy 29 Improvements, Other Projects For Escambia County
July 21, 2026
Hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects have been funded in the state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
All total, Sen. Don Gaetz said Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties were approved for $370 million in state funds for 86 projects.
Gaetz said, “If we are going to serve our current population, grow, create jobs, attract industry and expand our military missions, building out our transportation infrastructure is job one. I’m grateful for the $370 million secured for this year’s projects and I’m committed to finding the billion dollars we need to complete our five-year work plan and meet our transportation priorities.”
North Escambia Transportation Projects
Some of the key projects for the North Escambia area include:
- A new interchange on I-10 at Beulah Road (concept drawing above), along with widening 3.1 miles of I-10 to six lanes and extending Beulah Road.
- Intersection improvements at Highway 29 and Highway 196 with safety improvements.
- Resurface North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) from Tedder Road to East Highway 4 in Century.
- Install two pedestrian crossings on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century.
- Widen all approaches at Beulah Road and Frank Reeder Road, including new turn lanes while extending the northbound right-turn lane on Beulah Road and adding a westbound right-turn lane on Frank Reeder Road.
- Replace the I-10 bridge over Pine Forest Road with an extended layout configured to support an upcoming three-lane road system.
Escambia County Transportation Projects (FY 2027-2031)
Here is the comprehensive, organized list of all projects scheduled for Escambia County:
Add Lanes & Reconstruct
- Add Lanes & Reconstruct: SR 8 (I-10) from East of Eastbound Weigh Station to East of SR 10 (US 90A) Nine Mile Road (#437905-2) – Widens a 3-mile segment of I-10 from four to six lanes, expands Nine Mile Road to six lanes within the project limits, and reconstructs the interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).
Add Turn Lane(s)
- Add Turn Lane(s): SR 10 (US 90) Davis Highway at SR 10A (US 90) Scenic Highway Intersection (#450983-1) – Mills and resurfaces existing travel lanes, constructs westbound and southbound dual left-turn lanes with new mast arms, and updates ADA infrastructure.
- Add Turn Lane(s): SR 99 Beulah Road at Frank Reeder Road (#456372-1) – Widens all approaches to integrate new turn lanes, including extending the northbound right-turn lane on Beulah Road and adding a westbound right-turn lane on Frank Reeder Road.
Aviation Capacity Project
- Aviation Capacity Project: Pensacola International Airport Taxiway A Rehab South Construction (#449902-1) – Constructs a 1,000-foot runway extension to Runway 17/35.
- Aviation Capacity Project: Pensacola International Airport Taxiway C2 Upgrade Construction (#454950-1) – Upgrades Taxiway C2 to reconfigure a runway/taxiway intersection fillet, accommodating larger aircraft amid growing business jet operations near the new customs facility.
- Aviation Capacity Project: Pensacola International Airport Taxiway D Extension – NEPA & Design (#454950-3) – Covers environmental evaluation and design work to extend Taxiway D from Runway 17-35 to Taxiway B2, allowing smaller aircraft to depart from the intersection safely without cross-runway traffic.
Aviation Preservation Project
- Aviation Preservation Project: Pensacola International Airport Taxiway D Upgrade (#452122-1) – Funds design services to mill and overlay sections of the taxiway system to rehabilitate the infrastructure.
- Aviation Preservation Project: Pensacola International Airport Taxiway B Rehab Design (#454950-2) – Evaluates and designs a full mill-and-overlay rehabilitation plan for Taxiway B.
- Aviation Preservation Project: Pensacola International Airport Landside – Surface Lot South Rehab (#454950-4) – Rehabilitates the surface parking infrastructure on the south landside lot.
Bike Lane/Sidewalk
- Bike Lane/Sidewalk: East Johnson Avenue from West of Chemstrand Road to Cody Lane/Johnson Avenue (#446663-1) – Implements a Local Agency Program (LAP) project with the county to lay down a 5-foot concrete sidewalk along the south side of the road.
Bike Path/Trail
- Bike Path/Trail: SR 196 Bayfront Parkway from South Tarragona Street to North 14th Avenue (#453476-1) – Constructs a 1.2-mile SUN Trail shifting between 8 and 12 feet wide along Bayfront Parkway, featuring updated drainage, lighting, and midblock crossings.
- Bike Path/Trail: SR 173 Blue Angel Parkway from CR 292A Gulf Beach Highway to SR 292 Sorrento (#453605-1) – Builds a 1.6-mile long, 10-foot wide shared-use path alongside minor pedestrian and intersection safety light installations.
Bridge Replacement
- Bridge Replacement: Guidy Lane over Unnamed Branch Bridge No. 484023 (#448967-2) – Replaces a structurally deficient bridge structure while managing associated roadway reconstruction, milling, resurfacing, and local drainage corrections.
- Bridge Replacement: SR 8 (I-10) over SR 297 Pine Forest Road Bridge No. 480067 (#454507-1) – Replaces the eastbound I-10 bridge structure over Pine Forest Road with a expanded layout configured to support an upcoming three-lane road system.
Bridge-Repair/Rehabilitation
- Bridge-Repair/Rehabilitation: SR 8 (I-110) over City Street Bridge Nos. 480163, 480164, 480165 (#457019-1) – Conducts crucial poured seal and joint rehabilitation work across three adjacent city bridges.
Capital for Fixed Route
- Capital for Fixed Route: Escambia County Section 5307 – Large Urban (#429262-1) – Allocates grant capital exclusively toward ADA equipment and transit bus acquisitions.
- Capital for Fixed Route: Escambia County Section 5310 Cap-Op – Large Urban (#430995-2) – Secures specialized operational tools and capital equipment designated for transit services supporting elderly individuals and persons with disabilities.
- Capital for Fixed Route: Escambia County Section 5339 Capital – Large Urban (#430995-4) – Distributes targeted capital funding strictly for buses and associated transit facilities.
Commuter Trans. Assistance
- Commuter Trans. Assistance: West FL Regional Pln Regional Commuter Assistance (#415606-2) – Reallocates leftover commuter funds over to newly designated regional commuter projects following the active end of this legacy program.
Interchange – Add Lanes
- Interchange – Add Lanes: SR 8 (I-10) @ SR 95 (US 29) Interchange (#222476-1) – Continues the construction of a new six-lane I-10 corridor alignment cutting directly through the center of the US 29 interchange area.
- Interchange – Add Lanes: SR 8 (I-10) @ SR 99 Beulah Road (#433113-1) – Establishes a new highway interchange east of Beulah Road, widens a 3.1-mile stretch of I-10 to six lanes, extends SR 99, and adds connecting shared paths and sidewalk realignments.
Intersection Improvement
- Intersection Improvement: SR 10A (US 90) Mobile Highway at Houston Avenue (#454301-1) – Adds a fully actuated traffic signal system with mast arms and updates median openings to safely manage directional traffic flows.
- Intersection Improvement: SR 291 Davis Highway from East Gregory Street to Denton Road (#454860-1) – Introduces expansive safety enhancements at ten key signals along Davis Highway, updating crosswalks, retroreflective backplates, and illuminated signage.
- Intersection Improvement: SR 95 (US 29) Pensacola Boulevard at Kenmore Road (#454884-1) – Offsets left-turn configurations on Pensacola Boulevard at the Kenmore intersection to clear up fields of vision and bolster vehicle safety.
- Intersection Improvement: SR 95 (US 29) at CR 196 Barrineau Park Road (#454908-1) – Safety improvements focused on modifying the active full median layout at the CR 196 intersection.
ITS Communication System
- ITS Communication System: Escambia County ITS Fiber Installation – Phase I (#457655-1) – Replaces aging arterial fiber optic cabling along portions of Davis Highway, US 29, and Palafox Street to interface with the new Traffic Management Center (TMC).
- ITS Communication System: Escambia County ITS Fiber Installation – Phase II (#457655-2) – Installs upgraded fiber optic lines along segments of US 90 and Michigan Avenue to hook into the new centralized TMC.
- ITS Communication System: Escambia County ITS Fiber Installation – Phase III (#457655-3) – Runs new arterial fiber optic routing down sections of Navy Boulevard, 9th Avenue, and Creighton Road to anchor into the regional TMC network.
Landscaping
- Landscaping: SR 196 Bayfront Parkway from South Tarragona Street to North 14 Avenue (#453476-3) – Integrates shade trees, native shrubs, and water-efficient irrigation to create visual appeal and user comfort alongside the newly completed multi-use trail.
- Landscaping: SR 8A (I-110) from East of Maxwell Street to SR 8 (I-10) (#454805-1) – Restores eroded highway slopes with specialized soil repairs and plantings to bring back a lush tree canopy that effectively removes regular mowing demands.
- Landscaping: Escambia County Park and Ride Landscaping (#457759-1) – Revitalizes two regional park-and-ride commuter hubs using enduring native plants and shade tree vegetation.
Operating for Fixed Route
- Operating for Fixed Route: Escambia County ECAT Transit Operating Assistance (#422257-1) – Directs operational grant funds toward sustaining public transportation networks.
- Operating for Fixed Route: Escambia County Section 5307 Operating – Large Urban (#430995-3) – Allocates targeted operating assistance directly to fixed-route bus lines moving within local urban areas.
Operating/Admin. Assistance
- Operating/Admin. Assistance: Escambia County Transit Non-Urbanized Area 5311 (#421368-3) – Delivers essential operating funding assistance aimed at preserving public transit availability within non-urbanized service areas.
Rest Area
- Rest Area: SR 8 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center Restroom Renovations (#441593-2) – Focuses on structural and aesthetic renovations of the main restroom facilities at the welcome center rest stop.
- Rest Area: SR 8 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center Recreational Area (#441593-3) – Integrates recreational trails, benches, statues, and historical monuments dedicated to the Florida Freedom Forever Trail theme.
Resurfacing
- Resurfacing: SR 295 Fairfield Drive from West of SR 292 North Pace Boulevard to CSX Railroad (#218415-2) – Implements a 0.988-mile milling and resurfacing treatment down travel lanes and auxiliary shoulders, updating signal lights and pavement markings.
- Resurfacing: SR 289 9th Avenue from US 98 Chase Street to SR 742 Creighton Road (#426934-3) – Executes a 6-mile mill and resurface along an urban 4-lane stretch while upgrading signal control cabinets and vehicle sensors.
- Resurfacing: SR 297 Pine Forest Road from North SR 173 Blue Angel Parkway to North of SR 8 (I-10) (#450804-1) – Applies a 2.6-mile mill and overlay across a divided 4-lane roadway, incorporating vehicle detection updates and longer turn lanes at Wilde Lake.
- Resurfacing: SR 291 (Alcaniz/MLK) from Hart Drive to East Wright Street (#452931-1) – Resurfaces 2.4 miles of active travel lanes, shoulders, and auxiliary turn paths while introducing minor safety sign and lighting edits.
- Resurfacing: SR 742 Burgess Road from SR 95 (US 29) Pensacola Boulevard to SR 742 Creighton Road (#452947-1) – Delivers a 1.912-mile pavement milling and surface update covering travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, and outer shoulders.
- Resurfacing: SR 291 Davis Highway from SR 30 (US 98) to Hart Drive (#453153-1) – Updates 2.4 miles of older pavement with new surface treatments along lanes and shoulders, incorporating signal markings and safety illumination tweaks.
- Resurfacing: SR 291 Davis Highway from Bloodworth Lane to North of University Parkway (#453332-1) – A 0.9-mile pavement mill-and-resurface project on a divided 4-lane alignment featuring refreshed safety signs and lane striping.
- Resurfacing: SR 95 (US 29) from Tedder Road to SR 4 (#454618-1) – Upgrades pavement health, overall corridor performance, and safety metrics via comprehensive resurfacing and operational corridor repairs.
- Resurfacing: SR 173 Blue Angel Parkway from CR 292A Gulf Beach Highway to Blue Angel Lane (#454642-1) – Mills and resurfaces 8.5 miles of roadway (spanning both divided and two-lane sections), replacing old signal cabinets and vehicle detectors.
- Resurfacing: SR 298 Corridor [Lillian Avenue to West of 65th Avenue] (Unnumbered Entry) – Focuses on a 2.4-mile concrete travel lane rehabilitation alongside a 5.4-mile general lane resurfacing effort that features sidewalk installation and safety lighting.
- Resurfacing: SR 30 (US 98) from SR 295 Navy Boulevard to SR 292 Pace Boulevard (#456592-1) – Restores a 2.4-mile divided road section via concrete lane rehab, video detection updates, drainage overhauls near the railroad tracks, and signal replacements.
- Resurfacing: SR 10A (US 90) from East of SR 297 to New Warrington Road (#456593-1) – Applies a 3.9-mile mill and overlay on travel lanes and shoulders, adding video tracking and a traffic separator at Michigan Avenue.
- Resurfacing: SR 10A (US 90) from New Warrington Road to South of Hyde Park Road (#456593-2) – A 6.5-mile major milling and pavement resurfacing application equipped with eight new traffic signal cabinets and structural drainage fixes at R Street.
Safety Project
- Safety Project: SR 95 (US 29) North Century Boulevard from Pond Street to Alabama State Line (#451057-1) – Increases general pedestrian safety metrics by inserting two distinct midblock crosswalk structures near local commercial hubs and cross streets.
Seaport Capacity Project
- Seaport Capacity Project: Port of Pensacola Berth #6 Rehabilitation (#457533-1) – Handles the design and engineering rehabilitation processes for the priority berth terminal at the Port of Pensacola.
Sidewalk
- Sidewalk: West Main Street from Barrancas Avenue to South Clubbs Street (#440904-1) – Coordinates a city LAP project to introduce an 8-foot asphalt multi-use pathway running along the north perimeter of Main Street.
- Sidewalk: East Maxwell Street from North 12th Avenue to North Hayne Street (#455241-1) – Constructs a 6-foot concrete sidewalk paired up with a 4-foot traffic separator to safeguard pedestrian corridors.
- Sidewalk: SR 298 Lillian Highway from North 65th Avenue to North 57th Avenue (#455251-1) – Builds a 0.55-mile sidewalk extension down the south edge of the highway, implementing a modern midblock crosswalk and visibility-boosting light structures.
- Sidewalk: North J Street from SR 30 (US 98B) West Garden Street to West Brainerd Street (#457357-1) – Lays down a 6-foot concrete pedestrian path lining the east side of the corridor under a Local Agency Program agreement.
Traffic Signals
- Traffic Signals: Escambia/Santa Rosa Coordinated Traffic Signal Operations (#412545-2) – A joint program subsidizing engineering specialists, specialized software, and operating infrastructure to manage automated, regional signal timings.
- Traffic Signals: Escambia County TSMCA (#436739-1) – Provides financial maintenance support to cover basic operational overhead tied to managing state-owned traffic signal systems within the county borders.
Transportation Planning
- Transportation Planning: Florida-Alabama (Pensacola) TPO UPWP – FY 2026/2027-2027/2028 (#439321-6) – Deploys federal highway planning funds to organize and keep the Long Range Transportation Plan and Congestion Management programs active.
- Transportation Planning: Florida-Alabama (Pensacola) TPO UPWP – FY 2028/2029-2029/2030 (#439321-7) – Manages long-range planning initiatives and localized priority reporting required to ensure ongoing eligibility for federal project assistance.
- Transportation Planning: Florida-Alabama (Pensacola) TPO UPWP – FY 2030/2031-2031/2032 (#439321-8) – Secures administrative and technical compliance services to fulfill ongoing state and federal long-range urbanized transit programming criteria.
Urban Corridor Improvements
- Urban Corridor Improvements: Escambia County Corridor ECAT Transit Operating Assistance (#422260-1) – Directs specific transit funding assistance to optimize public transit service alternatives moving directly up and down the Davis Highway corridor.
Comments