Century Kids’ College Students Learn About Government, Share Ideas For The Future

July 22, 2026

Participants from the Century Kids’ College at Pensacola State College visited Century Town Hall on Tuesday to learn more about how local government works.

The students met with council members John Bass and Sparkie Harrison, and Town Clerk Carrie Moore.

For more photos, click here.

The children said their favorite town-related activities include the parks and splash pad, and many attended the July 3 fireworks sponsored in part by the town.

As for the future, they agreed that Century needs a pool and a place for video gaming.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 