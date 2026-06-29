Looking Back: The Local Photos And Stories From The Past Week

(We are trying a new weekly feature on NorthEscambia.com with a look back at photos and stories from the past week. Tell us what you think in the comments. Would you like to see this continue? How can we improve it?)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most interesting and meaningful images and stories as we look back at the past week in North Escambia.

The highly anticipated ribbon cutting was held for the new Costco on Nine Mile Road on Thursday morning. Hundreds waited in line on day one, while thousands more streamed into the store over the next few days. (Story | Gallery) NorthEscambia.com photo.

Army veteran Duane Brewton of Cantonment passed away at the age of 109. At the time, he was recognized as one of America’s oldest living World War II veterans. He is seen here at his 109th birthday party earlier this year. (Story | Gallery) NorthEscambia.com photo.

A vehicle crashed into the Dollar General on Highway 29 at Archer Road in Cantonment. There were no serious injuries, but it left a hole in the front wall of the retailer. (Story) Photo for NorthEscambia.com.

Readers got a first look at the aftermath of a rising Brushy Creek that destroyed a temporary road to a temporary bridge at a $5.03 million construction site for a new, permanent bridge near Walnut Hill. (Story | Photo gallery) NorthEscambia.com photo.

By early in the week, all Escambia County bridges that had been closed by flooding had reopened. (Story) Photo for NorthEscambia.com

As its lawsuit against the Town of Century continues, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent an inspection team to inspect out the town’s wastewater treatment plant and an out-of-service water well. (Story | Gallery) NorthEscambia.com photos.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos started the second half with a close 4-3 win on the road at the Chattanooga Lookouts. (Story) Photo for NorthEscambia.com.

It was a tough week for local first responders, like these Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters at a Nine Mile Publix. First responders across the area gave up donuts during the Donut Strike for Manna to fight hunger. Photo for NorthEscambia.com.