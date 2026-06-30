Gov. Ron DeSantis line-item vetoed items totaling $810 million when he signed Florida’s $117.6 billion Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget on Monday, including a wastewater project in Century and public safety for Escambia County.

DeSantis vetoed:

Escambia County Hazardous Materials Regional Emergency Response Vehicle — $1.35 million. It was intended to be a regional response vehicle used across multiple counties.

Escambia County Station Management System — $1.05 million. The advanced management system would have been used in all staffed fire stations.

Escambia County 911 Dispatch Communication Improvements — $700,000. The project would have replaced outdated 911 dispatch consoles.

Century Inflow and Infiltration Study — $315,000. The study was to be aimed at problem areas in the system to reduce wastewater flow at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

Other Escambia County and Century funding requests never made the budget and were not funded: