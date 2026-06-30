Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a $117.6 billion state budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 on Monday, June 29, 2026, utilizing nearly $810 million in line-item vetoes to reduce overall spending.

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According to the governor’s office, the final spending plan marks the fourth consecutive year of declining state spending while maintaining substantial funding for education, infrastructure, and environmental programs.

“The FY 2026-2027 Budget I signed today reflects the core priorities I laid out from the beginning,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This budget protects taxpayers’ interests, cuts spending for the fourth year in a row, and makes meaningful investments to build on Florida’s successes in education, public safety, environmental conservation, infrastructure, cancer research, and more.”

Key Spending and Allocations

Education: The budget allocates a historic $30 billion for the K-12 public school system, raising per-student funding to $9,338—an increase of $150 over the previous year. It includes $1.56 billion designated for teacher and instructional personnel salary increases.

The budget allocates a historic $30 billion for the K-12 public school system, raising per-student funding to $9,338—an increase of $150 over the previous year. It includes $1.56 billion designated for teacher and instructional personnel salary increases. Environment: A total of $1.2 billion is earmarked for Everglades restoration and water quality initiatives. This includes $665 million dedicated specifically to Everglades restoration projects and $396 million for targeted water quality improvements across local water systems.

A total of $1.2 billion is earmarked for Everglades restoration and water quality initiatives. This includes $665 million dedicated specifically to Everglades restoration projects and $396 million for targeted water quality improvements across local water systems. Infrastructure: The state transportation work program will receive $14.4 billion to construct and maintain Florida’s transit network, including $4.9 billion allocated for highway construction and maintenance.

Tax Relief Measures

The budget incorporates several targeted tax reductions, including a permanent Back-to-School tax holiday and permanent exemptions on disaster preparedness items.

Additionally, the plan institutes a second consecutive “Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday” running from September 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026. The holiday applies to the retail sale of firearms, ammunition, camping supplies, and fishing equipment, and is projected to reduce state sales tax revenue by $40 million.

The budget also establishes a sales tax refund program of up to $500 per eligible residential property for impact-resistant windows and doors purchased between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2029, aimed at encouraging home hardening against severe weather.

DeSantis emphasized the administration’s fiscal approach, stating that the state has “delivered billions in tax relief to families while making historic investments in the priorities that matter most to Floridians.”

With the final approvals and line-item vetoes completed, the budget will take effect at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.