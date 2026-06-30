I-10 Southbound Ramp Lane To Highway 29 Closing Tuesday Night

The I-10 off-ramp inside lane to Highway 29 southbound will be closed overnight Tuesday night for drilled shaft operations, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The outside lane will remain open.

The closure is scheduled for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The $236 million I-10 at Highway 29 interchange improvement project is designed to increase capacity, enhance safety and improve mobility throughout this heavily traveled corridor. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2030.