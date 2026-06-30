Man Charged With Reckless Murder Of 15-Year Old Brewton Girl

An 18-year-old East Brewton man has been charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl Sunday night in Brewton.

William Sanders, 18, of East Brewton, is charged with reckless murder for the death of 15-year-old Alexa Marky of Brewton.

Brewton Police responded to a residence on Evergreen Avenue around 7 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, first responders began rendering aid to Marky, who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the neck. She was transported to D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Sanders was detained at the scene and later charged with reckless murder. Additional details have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply affected the Brewton community. On behalf of the Brewton Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to Alexa’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The Brewton Police Department remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation,” BPD Chief Matthew Jordan said.