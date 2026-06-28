Local Students Receive Construction Career Days Scholarships

June 28, 2026

The Escambia County School Board recently honored students who received 2026 Northwest Florida Construction Career Days scholarships.

The high school juniors and seniors participated in the event last February alongside students from every high school in Escambia County.

Eleven students have been awarded $2,000 each, and 28 students will receive $500 each, totaling $36,000:

$2,000 Recipients

  • Addison Giger — Northview
  • Alexandra Bentley — Tate
  • Caleb Levins — Northview
  • Caleb Thomas — Tate
  • Easten Odom — Northview
  • Ethan Travis — Tate
  • Ezekiel Farley — West Florida
  • Gabrielle Osten — Escambia
  • Jessie Joyner — Northview
  • Jonas Houston — Northview
  • Kaiden Hall — Northview

$500 Recipients

  • Brielle Garcia — Northview
  • Caleb Hurd — Tate
  • Cooper Hall-Bridges — Pensacola
  • Daniel Romero — Tate
  • Decatur Evil-Hunter — West Florida
  • Emma Bowman — Northview
  • Emma Holder — Northview
  • Estela Peralta — Northview
  • Grayson Walker — Tate
  • Ian Stinnett — Tate
  • Isaac Gomez — Tate
  • Jack Boutwell — Northview
  • Jackson Schrock — Tate
  • Jackson Simmons — Northview
  • Jaeden Vuong — West Florida
  • James Connors — Northview
  • Jaxson Stella — Tate
  • Kayden Samelson — Northview
  • Keith ONeill — Tate
  • Lily Driver — West Florida
  • Lucas Jones — Tate
  • Lucas Mota — West Florida
  • Maurice Dixon — Northview
  • Micah Deburkarte — Escambia
  • Michael Brazwell — Northview
  • Tripp Daughtry — Tate
  • Tyson Tang — Washington
  • Vincent Fox — West Florida

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, Features, TOP STORIES 

 