Local Students Receive Construction Career Days Scholarships

The Escambia County School Board recently honored students who received 2026 Northwest Florida Construction Career Days scholarships.

The high school juniors and seniors participated in the event last February alongside students from every high school in Escambia County.

Eleven students have been awarded $2,000 each, and 28 students will receive $500 each, totaling $36,000:

$2,000 Recipients

Addison Giger — Northview

Alexandra Bentley — Tate

Caleb Levins — Northview

Caleb Thomas — Tate

Easten Odom — Northview

Ethan Travis — Tate

Ezekiel Farley — West Florida

Gabrielle Osten — Escambia

Jessie Joyner — Northview

Jonas Houston — Northview

Kaiden Hall — Northview

$500 Recipients

Brielle Garcia — Northview

Caleb Hurd — Tate

Cooper Hall-Bridges — Pensacola

Daniel Romero — Tate

Decatur Evil-Hunter — West Florida

Emma Bowman — Northview

Emma Holder — Northview

Estela Peralta — Northview

Grayson Walker — Tate

Ian Stinnett — Tate

Isaac Gomez — Tate

Jack Boutwell — Northview

Jackson Schrock — Tate

Jackson Simmons — Northview

Jaeden Vuong — West Florida

James Connors — Northview

Jaxson Stella — Tate

Kayden Samelson — Northview

Keith ONeill — Tate

Lily Driver — West Florida

Lucas Jones — Tate

Lucas Mota — West Florida

Maurice Dixon — Northview

Micah Deburkarte — Escambia

Michael Brazwell — Northview

Tripp Daughtry — Tate

Tyson Tang — Washington

Vincent Fox — West Florida

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.