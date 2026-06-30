Man Wanted For Daycare A/C Theft, $30K Business Metal Theft

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is calling on the public to help locate a local man wanted on a string of felony charges, including the targeted burglary of a local childcare facility.

Authorities have issued active warrants for 48-year-old Joshua Michael McCay. According to investigators, McCay is the primary suspect in the theft of two air conditioning units from a daycare center located on Mobile Highway.

In addition to the daycare burglary, detectives have linked McCay to a theft at a commercial business on Brigadier Street. Investigators allege that McCay stole and subsequently scrapped approximately $30,000 worth of metal handrails from the property.

McCay is wanted for burglary, larceny, grand theft, and dealing or trafficking in stolen property, fraud, trespassing with the intent to commit an offense, criminal mischief causing property damage, and possession of burglary tools with the intent to use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.