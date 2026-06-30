Molino Mid-County Historical Society Presents Scholarships
June 30, 2026
The Molino Mid-County Historical Society recently presented four scholarships to graduating 2026 seniors.
The scholarships were presented to:
- Tucker Padgett — $1,000
- Brooke Holland — $1,000
- Aiden Crabtree — $500
- Kaylie Mitchell — $500
The scholarships were presented by Sarah Jenness, president of the Molino Mid-County Historical Society.
Pictured above: (L-R) Scholarship recipients Brooke Holland, Kaylie Mitchell, Aiden Crabtree, and Tucker Padgett with Sarah Jenness, president of Molino Mid-County Historical Society. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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