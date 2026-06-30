Molino Mid-County Historical Society Presents Scholarships

The Molino Mid-County Historical Society recently presented four scholarships to graduating 2026 seniors.

The scholarships were presented to:

Tucker Padgett — $1,000

Brooke Holland — $1,000

Aiden Crabtree — $500

Kaylie Mitchell — $500

The scholarships were presented by Sarah Jenness, president of the Molino Mid-County Historical Society.

Pictured above: (L-R) Scholarship recipients Brooke Holland, Kaylie Mitchell, Aiden Crabtree, and Tucker Padgett with Sarah Jenness, president of Molino Mid-County Historical Society. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.