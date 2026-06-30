Molino Mid-County Historical Society Presents Scholarships

June 30, 2026

The Molino Mid-County Historical Society recently presented four scholarships to graduating 2026 seniors.

The scholarships were presented to:

  • Tucker Padgett — $1,000
  • Brooke Holland — $1,000
  • Aiden Crabtree — $500
  • Kaylie Mitchell — $500

The scholarships were presented by Sarah Jenness, president of the Molino Mid-County Historical Society.

Pictured above: (L-R) Scholarship recipients Brooke Holland, Kaylie Mitchell, Aiden Crabtree, and Tucker Padgett with Sarah Jenness, president of Molino Mid-County Historical Society. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 