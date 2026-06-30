Duane Pierce Brewton, Jr.

, 109, born February 5, 1917, in Pensacola, Florida, where he lived his entire life. He and his wife, Dolores were charter members of Brownsville Assembly of God. He was a World War II Army Veteran and a Purple Heart Recipient. Duane retired from NAS in 1973. He was an avid fisherman.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; son, Perry; daughter-in-law, Faye; and sons-in-law, Lee and Riley.

Duane is survived by daughters, Carolyn, Phyllis and Priscilla; several grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Brownsville Assembly of God Church at 3100 West DeSoto Street in Pensacola. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church will burial to follow at Bayview Memorial Park at 3351 Scenic Highway in Pensacola.

A special thanks goes to Sodalis Cantonment Assisted Living and Vitas Hospice Staff.