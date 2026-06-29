Florida Gas Prices Declined 20 Cents Last Week On Average, AAA Says

June 29, 2026

Escambia County gas prices were up a few cents, on average, during the past week, according to AAA.

Sunday’s average wsa $3.45 for a gallon up regular unleaded, up 4 cents over the past week, but down 52 cents from the month ago price of $3.97. The Pensacola metro had the lowest metro average price in the state.

Sunday in Escambia County, the low price was $3.07 at the warehouse clubs, but $3.28 at the next cheapest stations. In North Escambia, the low price was $3.39 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 