Florida Gas Prices Declined 20 Cents Last Week On Average, AAA Says

Escambia County gas prices were up a few cents, on average, during the past week, according to AAA.

Sunday’s average wsa $3.45 for a gallon up regular unleaded, up 4 cents over the past week, but down 52 cents from the month ago price of $3.97. The Pensacola metro had the lowest metro average price in the state.

Sunday in Escambia County, the low price was $3.07 at the warehouse clubs, but $3.28 at the next cheapest stations. In North Escambia, the low price was $3.39 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.