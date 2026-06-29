Northview Athletic Director Obreonne Parker Wins Prestigious State Sportsmanship Award

June 29, 2026

Northview High School Athletic Director Obreonne Parker has been honored with the prestigious Chris Hixon Exemplary Sportsmanship Award from the Florida Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (FIAAA).

Parker is one of only four athletic administrators selected for the honor across the entire state of Florida for 2026, representing FHSAA Section 1.

Presented in conjunction with the goals and missions of the NIAAA, FIAAA, FHSAA, and FACA, the annual award recognizes athletic leaders who have distinguished themselves by promoting and exemplifying the true “Spirit of Sportsmanship” within their schools and communities. One administrator is chosen from each of the state’s four FHSAA sections.

Parker has served as the athletic director for the Northview Chiefs since 2017. 1 Her career at the school spans over two decades. She was also named the Northview High School Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 