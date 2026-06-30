Heat Advisory: Heat Index Values Soaring Near 110 Today; Storms Possible This Afternoon, Evening

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area for Tuesday for heat index values up to 110 degrees. Hot and humid conditions will continue through the remainder of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, with strong or severe storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Here is your North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 110. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Independence Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.