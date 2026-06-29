Century Correctional Inmate Serving Time For Homicide Assaulted Staff Member, FDC Says

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Jimmy Hernandez-Pantoja assaulted a correctional officer by spraying them with an unknown liquid, FDC said.

Hernandez-Pantoja is serving a 20 year sentence for a 2022 Manatee County culpable negligence manslaughter. He is currently set for release in February 2037.