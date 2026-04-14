Warm And Sunny Days Continue
April 14, 2026
Highs will stay steady in the mid-80s through the work week with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Patchy fog will be a recurring theme during the early morning commutes, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. A slight cooling trend arrives by Sunday as cloud cover increases.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
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