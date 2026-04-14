Warm And Sunny Days Continue

Highs will stay steady in the mid-80s through the work week with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Patchy fog will be a recurring theme during the early morning commutes, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. A slight cooling trend arrives by Sunday as cloud cover increases.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.