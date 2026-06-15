Florida Gas Prices Decline, AAA Says

Florida gas prices are moving lower after rising 17 cents early last week. The state average then declined 12 cents through the weekend.

Sunday’s state average of $3.83 per gallon is 3 cents more than a week ago, 56 cents less than a month ago, and 88 cents more than this time last year.

The Pensacola metro had the lowest average price in the state at $3.52. In Pensacola, a low of $3.09 was available on Sunday at the warehouse clubs and several other stations around town. In North Escambia, a low of $3.37 was available Sunday at stations of Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Crude prices dropped overnight after the United States and Iran announced an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This is an encouraging sign for drivers, as lower oil prices typically lead to lower prices at the pump. However, this remains a fluid situation, and it’s unclear how quickly or how much gas prices may fall.”

Sunday night, crude oil traded around $80 per barrel, down about 5% from Friday’s closing price of $84.88.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.