Sen. Don Gaetz Explains Why He Backed Florida Homestead Property Tax Relief Measure

Earlier this month the Senate and the House voted to approve putting lower homestead property taxes on the November ballot.

The measure, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, passed the House 75-26 and moved through the Senate on a 30-9 vote. Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz all voted in favor.

In November, at least 60% of voters must approve the amendment.

In his most recent newsletter, Gaetz said, “I agree with the Governor that you shouldn’t have to pay to rent your homestead from the government. I also agree that local governments provide critical services all of us depend on. Those services require revenue.”

“The problem with property taxes as a revenue source is that property taxes are based on property values. Even local governments that have not raised their millage rates have still benefited from the boom in real estate values. However, most local governments have raised millage rates, meaning higher property values are multiplied by still higher millage rates to result in taxes that far exceed population growth and inflation. Property tax revenues collected by Florida local governments have increased by 70 percent in the last five years. Floridians on Social Security have seen their benefits increase approximately 23 percent while their property tax bills have gone up nearly three times higher. Northwest Florida cities and counties have almost always been good stewards of tax dollars. But they have had more tax dollars to spend than inflation and population growth required.”

“If the plan passes, cities and counties that rely on ad valorem property taxes will have to make budget cuts. Budget cuts mean tough, sometimes painful decisions,” he wrote. “Last year the Legislature cut spending by $3 billion compared to the prior year. This year the Senate and House cut the budget by another $4 billion less than last year. I voted for those budget cuts because I had to. Less income means there has to be less outgo to balance the budget. Families face hard choices as gas prices, utility rates, insurance and housing costs and, yes, property taxes combine to make Florida less affordable. Many families are spending less on wants in order to meet needs. Now it’s local governments’ turn to squeeze the dollars.”

He encouraged voters to talk to their local mayors, city council members and county commissioners and ask questions.

“Make your voice heard about what spending is less important and what services must be maintained,” Gaetz said.

Pictured: Sen. Don Gaetz during an Escambia County Legislative Delegation meeting in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.