Showers And Storms, Heavy Rainfall Possible Through Midweek

June 15, 2026

A wet and stormy pattern is moving into the region, bringing a significant risk of heavy downpours and localized flash flooding through the middle of the week. A weak front pushing south will stall over the area, acting as a trigger for widespread showers and thunderstorms fueled by an influx of deep tropical moisture. Total rainfall through midweek could easily average 2 to 4 inches, with some areas potentially seeing isolated amounts as high as 5 to 8 inches if storms repeatedly track over the same locations. While the heavy cloud cover and rain will offer a break from the intense summer heat—knocking daytime highs down into the 70s and 80s—muggy conditions will persist. Residents should stay weather-aware, as a moderate risk of dangerous beach rip currents will also escalate to a high risk by Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 