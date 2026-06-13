Here Are The Escambia County Candidates Running In 2026
June 13, 2026
The 2026 ballot is set for local races in Escambia County after the qualifying period ended at noon Friday.
The following race will be on Republican Primary ballots for voters in County Commission District 2:
Escambia County Commissioner – District 2 (Partisan)
- Glenn Dorsey (REP)
- Mike Kohler (REP)
The following races are nonpartisan and each voter in the district is eligible to vote:
Escambia County School Board – District 1 (Nonpartisan)
- Kevin Adams
- Erin Toler
Escambia County School Board – District 2 (Nonpartisan)
- Paul H. Fetsko
- Gerald Washington
Escambia County School Board – District 3 (Nonpartisan)
- David Williams
- Isaac L. Williams
The following race is citywide, and each voter in the City of Pensacola, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote.
City of Pensacola, Mayor (Nonpartisan)
- Jasmine Brown
- Ann Hill
- D.C. Reeves
- Eric W. Shorter
- Alicia Trawick
- Jermaine J. Williams
Nine Automatically Elected
Candidates who qualified for an office unopposed will not appear on the ballot and were deemed to be elected.
They are:
Escambia County Soil & Water Group 1
- Carolyn Taylor
Escambia County Soil & Water Group 3
- Norman Jeffrey DeWeese
Escambia County Soil & Water Group 5
- Misha Moyer Phillips
Santa Rosa Island Authority
- Steven Luppert
Pensacola City Council, District 6
- Allison Patton
County Judge Group 2
- Charles Philip Young
Century Town Council Seat 3
- Shelisa Abraham
Century Town Council Seat 4
- John Bass
Century Town Council Seat 5
- Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison
RELATED STORY: Three Unopposed Century Council Members Automatically Reelected
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