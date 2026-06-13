Here Are The Escambia County Candidates Running In 2026

The 2026 ballot is set for local races in Escambia County after the qualifying period ended at noon Friday.

The following race will be on Republican Primary ballots for voters in County Commission District 2:

Escambia County Commissioner – District 2 (Partisan)

Glenn Dorsey (REP)

Mike Kohler (REP)

The following races are nonpartisan and each voter in the district is eligible to vote:

Escambia County School Board – District 1 (Nonpartisan)

Kevin Adams

Erin Toler

Escambia County School Board – District 2 (Nonpartisan)

Paul H. Fetsko

Gerald Washington

Escambia County School Board – District 3 (Nonpartisan)

David Williams

Isaac L. Williams

The following race is citywide, and each voter in the City of Pensacola, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote.

City of Pensacola, Mayor (Nonpartisan)

Jasmine Brown

Ann Hill

D.C. Reeves

Eric W. Shorter

Alicia Trawick

Jermaine J. Williams

Nine Automatically Elected

Candidates who qualified for an office unopposed will not appear on the ballot and were deemed to be elected.

They are:

Escambia County Soil & Water Group 1

Carolyn Taylor

Escambia County Soil & Water Group 3

Norman Jeffrey DeWeese

Escambia County Soil & Water Group 5

Misha Moyer Phillips

Santa Rosa Island Authority

Steven Luppert

Pensacola City Council, District 6

Allison Patton

County Judge Group 2

Charles Philip Young

Century Town Council Seat 3

Shelisa Abraham

Century Town Council Seat 4

John Bass

Century Town Council Seat 5

Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison

RELATED STORY: Three Unopposed Century Council Members Automatically Reelected