Two Seriously Injured In Cantonment Highway 29 Crash

Two people were reported to be seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Cantonment.

The crash occurred on Highway 29 near Archer Road just before 7:30 p.m. when a sedan left the roadway, traveled into a wooded area, and struck at least one tree.

Two people were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS as “trauma alerts” due to the severity of their injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Cantonment station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.