Two Seriously Injured In Cantonment Highway 29 Crash

June 15, 2026

Two people were reported to be seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Cantonment.

The crash occurred on Highway 29 near Archer Road just before 7:30 p.m. when a sedan left the roadway, traveled into a wooded area, and struck at least one tree.

Two people were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS as “trauma alerts” due to the severity of their injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Cantonment station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 