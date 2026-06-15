Escambia County Conducts Annual Hurricane Exercise

June 15, 2026

Escambia County Emergency Management hosted its annual hurricane exercise recently at the Emergency Operations Center to test local readiness ahead of the peak of the Gulf Coast hurricane season.

This year’s drill simulated the complex recovery phase immediately following a major hurricane landfall. Participants from various local agencies and emergency support functions were forced to respond to rapidly evolving, real-world scenarios, including widespread power outages, structural damage, and heavy debris blocking critical roadways.

Officials said that the exercise is vital for ensuring seamless communication and coordination between county staff and community partners when a real disaster strikes.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 