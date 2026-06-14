FHP PIT Maneuver On I-10 Ends Pursuit Of Suicidal Century Man Fleeing Flomaton

A potentially suicidal Century man fleeing from Flomaton crashed Saturday afternoon on I-10 in Okaloosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The driver had made several statements that he was going to attempt to commit suicide,” FHP said in a statement released Saturday night.

The 31-year-old man who was fleeing from Flomaton was traveling west on I-10 when FHP attempted to stop the vehicle near Crestview just after 3 p.m.. A PIT maneuver allowed troopers to successfully end the pursuit and the driver was taken into custody without incident. His name has not been released.

File photo.