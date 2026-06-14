With Recent Rain, Drought Eases Across Most Of Escambia County

For several months, the entire area was in a drought. But with recent rains, most of Escambia County is now just classified as “abnormally dry” by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A small area in the northeast corner of the county, including Century, is still classified as being in a moderate drought, as is almost all of Santa Rosa County.

The Drought Monitor does not measure recent rainfall; it tracks how deeply an area’s total water system has recovered from long-term deficits.