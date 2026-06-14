West Bogia Road Reopening Nears Just Two Weeks After Flood Collapse

Two weeks after West Bogia Road at South Century Boulevard collapsed during torrential rainfall and flooding, emergency repairs are almost complete.

On May 31, estimates showed a three-hour rainfall approaching six inches in the McDavid area.

While Highway 29 at West Bogia Road was under several feet of water, West Bogia Road washed away and collapsed at a culvert at the intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation agreed to make repairs to the county road. The culvert that collapsed had a pipe that was 78 inches (6.5 feet) in diameter and 40 feet long.

Fore more photos, click to enlarge.

By Saturday, June 13, the state had replaced the headwall around a new pipe with new, solid concrete and rebuilt the crossing. Paving had not yet been completed. According to FDOT, the contractor should, weather permitting, reopen West Bogia Road in a few days.

Pictured: Flooding and the collapse of West Bogia Road and repairs as of Saturday afternoon, June 13, and just after the collapse on May 31. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.