Donut Strike For Manna Returns June 24-26

In about two weeks, local firefighters and law enforcement officers are answering a different kind of emergency call: the growing need for food assistance in our community. These brave men and women will be trading donuts for donations as they rally the community together to help fight local hunger.

No sprinkles. No glaze. No jelly-filled treats — until families have the food they need. That’s the message behind the annual Donut Strike for Manna. From Wednesday, June 24, through Friday, June 26, first responders are going on strike against the disc-shaped delicacies to inspire donations of food and funds to support hungry neighbors in need. They won’t give in until truckloads of healthy, non-perishable food have been donated.

Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3-6 p.m. to collect nutritious food and monetary donations. Locations will be announced the week of the Donut Strike

Entering its ninth year, the annual pastry protest has become a powerful force for good, generating the equivalent of more than a quarter-million healthy meals for local children and families facing food insecurity.

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, Pensacola Police Department, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Manna is a local, grassroots non-profit dedicated to fighting hunger in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters collect donations during last year’s Donut Strike for Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment on June 26, 2025. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.