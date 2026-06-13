Three Unopposed Century Council Members Automatically Reelected

With no opposition, three Century Town Council members were automatically deemed elected on Friday after no one else qualified to seek the seats.

Those elected were:

Seat 3: Incumbent Shelisa Abraham. She was first appointed as an interim council member in January 2023 and elected during a 2023 special election.

Incumbent Shelisa Abraham. She was first appointed as an interim council member in January 2023 and elected during a 2023 special election. Seat 4: Incumbent John Bass. He first won election for a term that began in January 2025 after Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor.

Incumbent John Bass. He first won election for a term that began in January 2025 after Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor. Seat 5: Incumbent Sparkie Harrison. She was first elected with opposition in June 2025 to fill a seat left vacant after the resignation of Sandra McMurray-Jackson.

All three will be sworn in for their new four-year terms in January 2027.

The official qualifying period for the 2026 ballot ended at noon, Friday, June 12. The seats are nonpartisan.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.