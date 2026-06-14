Florida Sen. Ashley Moody Fights To Ensure More American Flags Are Made In America

June 14, 2026

Today, Sunday, June 14, if Flag Day.

During Flag Week, Florida Senator Ashley Moody is fighting to ensure more American flags are made in the U.S.A. Senator Moody is a cosponsor of the Make American Flags in America Act, which would close loopholes in existing law so more flags that are displayed or bought with federal funds are domestically sourced.

“As we celebrate National Flag Week, we honor the enduring symbol that is our Stars and Stripes. The American flag represents the freedom we cherish and the generations of patriots who have defended it. That’s why I’m cosponsoring the Make American Flags in America Act to ensure more of our nation’s flags are made here in the U.S.A.,” said Moody.

The Make American Flags in America Act builds upon the previous All-American Flag Act, which prohibits federal funds from being used to purchase American flags unless the flags are domestically manufactured, with a few exceptions.

The new Make American Flags in America Act closes a few loopholes in the previous bill, such as applying to the legislature, judiciary, and federal government corporations, and removing the acquisition threshold so that all flags purchased must be domestically manufactured.

The Act also requires that all flags displayed must be domestically manufactured and requires an FTC study on compliance.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 