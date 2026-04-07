Volunteers Needed Friday In Century To Paint Born Learning Trail

Volunteers are needed Friday morning in Century to paint and prep the Born Learning STEAM Trail in Century.

The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, first opened in Century in late 2020, but the trail’s paint has since faded away. The trail is a series of 10 signs with activities painted on a park trail that offer fun, interactive learning activities for young children and their families. It was designed to help parents, caregivers, and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or while playing at the park.

The Born Learning Trail in Century was the second in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The Century Born Learning Trail is a partnership between International Paper, the Town of Century, and United Way of West Florida.

Volunteers — no artistic experience or expertise necessary — are needed on Friday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road in Century. Examples of activities to paint include hopscotch or other game boards, interpretive signs featuring animals, nature themes, ABCs, or 123s. They are simple interactive designs that inspire movement and curiosity.

To volunteer, click here to register by Wednesday, April 8.

Pictured: The Century Born Learning Trail in late 2020. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.