Vendor Applications Now Open For Annual Century-Flomaton Joint Fireworks Show

The annual Flomaton/Century joint fireworks show is coming up on July 3, and vendor applications are being accepted now for the event in Century.

The festivities will begin with the national anthem and a planned World War II vintage plane flyover at 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and more. The fireworks show will begin [omit after] dark.

For a vendor registration packet, click here (pdf).

NorthEscambia.com photo.