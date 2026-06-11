State Fire Marshal Investigating Wednesday Night Combine Fire

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a combine on Wednesday night just south of Century.

The fire was reported in a field about 200 feet off North Century Boulevard on Thompson Road just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters brought the equipment fire and a resulting oat field fire under control in about 20 minutes. The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The combine was not in operation at the time of the fire and had not been operated for several hours.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Photos by Kyle Baumann for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.