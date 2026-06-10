Trooper Injured After Rear-Ending Tractor-Trailer On I-10

June 10, 2026

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Santa Rosa County.

The trooper, a 28-year-old male from Pensacola, was traveling eastbound on I-10 in the inside lane at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday. FHP said his marked FHP sedan crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer that had slowed for traffic east of the Highway 87 exit.

The trooper sustained minor injuries. The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Fort Myers, was not injured.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 