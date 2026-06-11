Sunny, Lower 90s Today; Rain Chance Returns For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.