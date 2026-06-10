International Paper Pensacola Mill Announces 2026 Community Grants Program

The International Paper Pensacola Mill is now accepting applications for its 2026 grant program, which will award 10 grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

The IP Foundation grant program supports organizations working to address critical community needs and improve quality of life across the region.

“International Paper grants are a powerful way for us to make a meaningful difference in our community,” said Whitney Fike, Regional Communications Manager. “We’re proud to support organizations that are creating positive change and delivering real impact where it’s needed most.”

Applications are open through Monday, July 13 and can be submitted online at www.ipgiving.com.

The International Paper Foundation focuses its giving on four key areas:

Education – with a priority on early childhood literacy (birth through 3rd grade)

– with a priority on early childhood literacy (birth through 3rd grade) Hunger – improving food security

– improving food security Health & Wellness – promoting healthy lifestyles

– promoting healthy lifestyles Disaster Relief – helping communities prepare for and recover from disasters

Additional funding opportunities may support environmental initiatives and other critical community needs.

Eligible applicants must be registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or qualifying federal entities and demonstrate measurable impact through their programs.

For more information, visit www.internationalpaper.com/giving-eligibility or contact Whitney Fike, Regional Communications Manager at whitney.fike@ipaper.com or call (850) 968-3076.