NHC Monitoring First Disturbance Of The Season; No Threat To Florida
June 11, 2026
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the first Atlantic tropical disturbance of the 2026 hurricane season, and it poses no threat to Northwest Florida.
Forecasters said a broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Campeche on Friday from a westward-moving tropical wave currently located over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.
Conditions are forecast to be only a 10% chance for development before the system moves inland over eastern Mexico late Saturday or Sunday.
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