NHC Monitoring First Disturbance Of The Season; No Threat To Florida

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the first Atlantic tropical disturbance of the 2026 hurricane season, and it poses no threat to Northwest Florida.

Forecasters said a broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Campeche on Friday from a westward-moving tropical wave currently located over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Conditions are forecast to be only a 10% chance for development before the system moves inland over eastern Mexico late Saturday or Sunday.