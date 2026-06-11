Blue Wahoos Split Doubleheader In Columbus

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos took one of two games played on Wednesday against the Columbus Clingstones. Pensacola took game one by a score of 6-3 and lost game two by a score of 2-1.

Through the first 5 innings of game one, both offenses were quiet. That all changed in the top of the 6th though, when 7 of the first 8 Wahoos would reach. Cam Cannarella got things started with a leadoff double, followed by an Aiva Arquette single that pushed Cannarella to third. Fenwick Trimble proceeded to drive in Cannarella with a single and Dillon Lewis would walk to load the bases with nobody out and the Wahoos leading 1-0.

With the pillows packed, Ryan Ignoffo knocked a single up the middle to extend the lead to 3-0, which was immediately expanded upon on a Juan Matheus run scoring single. Following a fly out and a wild pitch, Ian Lewis Jr. brought two more home on the 5th single and 6th hit of the innings, bringing the Pensacola lead to 6-0.

That lead would hold, thanks to a stellar outing from Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams (W, 3-5). Despite allowing a run in the 6th and two more in the 7th, Williams would set a season high and match a career high with 7.0 innings of work and throwing the first complete game for the Wahoos since Jeff Lindgren did it back in 2022. Clingstones reliever Jacob Wallace (L, 1-1) would be charged with the loss after allowing all 6 runs in just 0.1 innings.

The Wahoos would be unable to garner the same result in game two, losing 2-1 despite a great start from typical reliever Gabe Bierman (L, 0-1).

The Wahoos struck first when Cam Cannarella scored on a wild pitch from Clingstones starter Drue Hackenberg (W, 2-0) following singles from Cannarella and Fenwick Trimble. But Columbus would answer in the bottom of the first when a one out walk to Luke Waddell would be brought in on David McCabe’s Southern League leading 14th home run of the season, giving the Clingstones a 2-1 lead.

Both offenses would put up zeroes after the first frame, with Bierman going 4.0 innings with just Waddell’s walk and McCabe’s homer being the only blemishes on his start. Relievers Luis Vargas (H, 4) and Blane Abeyta (S, 4) would tackle the 6th and 7th innings to close out the win for the Clingstones and secure a doubleheader split.

Cannarella and Trimble each had three hits across both games, and Pensacola relievers Holt Jones and Colby Martin would each throw scoreless innings in game two.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Thursday night.

written by Charlie Hobert