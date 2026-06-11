Juanis Manalo King

June 11, 2026

Juanis Manalo King, 72, of Summerdale, Alabama passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Juanis was born in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands on December 6, 1953, to the late Joseph Rice and Maria Manalo King.

Juanis had a career in Law Enforcement retiring as Police Captain for the Northern Mariana Islands. He enjoyed spending time with his family and having a few drinks.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ermelinda Borja King; parents; sibling; and in-laws.

Juanis is survived by his girlfriend, Elisa; and children, Juanis, Jr. (Trixy), Kurt John (Marcia), Janice (Jacob), Jana (Ryan), Janice E., and Vinney Jo (Alyssa Lynne); as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, entrusted with arrangements.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 