Aggie Nation Rallies For ‘MyMy’ Padgett As Heart Surgery Declared A Success

As Tate High School softball and the Aggie Nation community stepped up to the plate to support one of their own, some of the best possible news arrived from Orlando: Mykamia “MyMy” Padgett’s heart surgery was a success.

Padgett is now in the recovery phase and is expected to spend the next week in Orlando under specialized care before she is cleared to make the journey back home.

The positive update set a meaningful backdrop for an emotional and impactful Tuesday evening at the ballpark. While the Tate Lady Aggies opened their Summer Ball season on the field, the focus of everyone in attendance extended far beyond the scoreboard.

All concession proceeds from the evening’s three-game slate—featuring matchups between Tate, West Florida, and Northview—were dedicated to helping Padgett and her family with the immense travel and medical expenses associated with her treatment. Pizza for Tuesday night’s event were donated by Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza on West Nine Mile Road.

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The community showed out, transforming a standard summer opener into a powerful rally of love, prayer, and financial support for the incoming Tate senior and Alabama State University commit.

The open-heart surgery in Orlando was scheduled to correct a heart condition that was discovered after Padgett unexpectedly passed out following an intense game mid-season.

Before heading into the operating room on Tuesday, Padgett expressed how overwhelming the sudden diagnosis had been for her as an athlete, but noted that her strength came from a higher place.

“More than anything, I’m putting my faith in God, trusting that He will give me strength to get through this like He has every other challenge in my life,” Padgett said.

With the surgery successfully behind her, the long road to recovery begins. But as Tuesday evening proved, Aggie Nation and the entire North Escambia community will be standing right by her side every step of the way.