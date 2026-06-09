‘I’d Need To Have Heart Surgery’ — Aggie Nation, Community Rally For Tate Softball Player

Aggie Nation and the local community are rallying behind a Tate Lady Aggies who is undergoing open heart surgery.

Mykamia “MyMy” Padgett, an incoming Tate High School senior and Alabama State University commit, said softball meant everything to her, even as her world came crashing down a few months ago.

“During a fairly intense game mid-season, everything changed. After the first inning, I felt fatigue and suddenly passed out soon after exiting the field,” Padgett said. “Waking up with everyone around me was overwhelming and scary. My mom rushed me to the hospital, not having any idea the news we’d later on received. After seeing a cardiologist, I got news no athlete would want to hear, that I was out for the season indefinitely”

“And I’d need to have heart surgery.”

“I’ve dealt with my fair share of sports-related injuries or soreness before, but this is by far the scariest thing I’ve been told. To get the special care I need, I’m being referred to a heart surgeon in Orlando where I’ll have my surgery, and stay for a week to recover before traveling home.”

“Even though it doesn’t get easier as the day gets closer, I’m staying focused on my recovery and love for the game. More than anything, I’m putting my faith in God, trusting that He will give me strength to get through this like He has every other challenge in my life.”

This evening, June 9, The Tate Softball Aggies will open their Summer Ball season with all concessions proceeds benefiting Padgett. Tate will host West Florida at 5 p.m., and Northview 1 will face West Florida to follow at 6:30 p.m. At 8 p.m. Tate will host Northview 1 in game three.

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