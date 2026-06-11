Expect Construction Delays Friday On Quintette Road In Santa Rosa County

June 11, 2026

Drivers can expect delays on Quintette Road in Santa Rosa County on Friday, June 12. Beginning at 7 a.m., crews will be resurfacing Quintette Road at Puppy Love Road

According to Santa Rosa County, work should be completed by the end of the day on Friday.

Drivers should expect delays and follow the directions of flaggers. Only one lane will be paved at a time; there will be uneven pavement until the work is complete.

Puppy Love Road is about 2.5 miles east of the Santa Rosa Shooting Center.

Click map to enlarge

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 